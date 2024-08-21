Wayne Rooney Manchester UnitedGetty
Wayne Rooney to grace Old Trafford turf again as Man Utd confirm Plymouth manager's inclusion in legends squad to face Celtic

Wayne Rooney will return to Old Trafford on September 7 after being included in Manchester United legends against Celtic.

  • Rooney set to return to Old Trafford
  • Including in Man Utd Legends squad
  • United take on Celtic Legends to support Manchester United Foundation
