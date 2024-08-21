'Getting jobs because he’s Wayne Rooney' - Man Utd legend claims Plymouth boss is being 'protected' & suggests 'management might not be for him' after 'worst possible start' to Championship season
Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke slammed Wayne Rooney for a terrible start with Plymouth Argyle in the Championship.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd legend slams Rooney
- Claimed 'friends' protecting the Englishman
- Plymouth yet to win in the Championship