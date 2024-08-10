Harry Kane 2024getty images
Suraj Radia

WATCH: Pure class from Harry Kane! Bayern Munich striker refuses to lift a trophy at Tottenham Hotspur stadium after beating Spurs in pre-season

Harry KaneTottenhamTottenham vs Bayern MunichBayern MunichClub Friendlies

Harry Kane refused to lift a trophy in front of Tottenham's home fans after Bayern Munich defeated Spurs in the pre-season Visit Malta Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Kane refuses to raise trophy in front of Tottenham fans
  • England star never won silverware during time at Spurs
  • Striker made first return to North London since Bayern move