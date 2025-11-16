WATCH: Alyssa Thompson does it again! USWNT star sets WSL alight with another sensational Chelsea goal during Liverpool draw

Having joined Chelsea in September, Thompson is delivering an immediate return on the transfer fee that the Blues invested in her potential. She was the club’s record signing at the time of her arrival from Angel City FC, with a little under £1 million ($1.3m) changing hands.

Thompson said when linking up with the reigning WSL champions: "Chelsea is such an amazing club, one of the best in the world. Being able to play with players that are the best in the world is an amazing opportunity at such a young age, and I want to learn, grow and develop a lot. I feel like Chelsea is such an amazing environment to do that in."

Thompson continues to develop at an impressive pace, having already become an Olympic gold medal winner at the 2024 Games in Paris - when she worked under former Blues boss Emma Hayes.

She has been earning rave reviews from those in the Chelsea camp, with current head coach Sonia Bompastor telling reporters after witnessing her stunning strike against Arsenal: "I’m glad she plays for Chelsea. You can see how much talent she has and the quality she brings to the team. I think she’s improving game after game, becoming more connected to her teammates, and understanding the way we want to play better. I think that’s good."