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Wales and Republic of Ireland's World Cup dreams ended after agonising penalty shootout defeats in playoff semi-finals
Wales stunned by late Dzeko leveller
Wales suffered World Cup play-off heartbreak as Bosnia and Herzegovina won 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff. It was a cruel repeat of Wales' exit in the Euro 2024 play-offs as spot-kicks again proved their undoing on a night that had promised so much. The Dragons were just four minutes away from booking a home play-off final against Italy, but the veteran presence of Edin Dzeko proved to be their undoing.
Daniel James had ignited the Cardiff City Stadium shortly after half-time, lashing a clinical finish past Nikola Vasilj after pouncing on a misplaced back pass. Wales had several chances to double their lead, with Harry Wilson striking the woodwork and Tarik Muharemovic deflecting another James effort onto the crossbar. However, Dzeko, recently turned 40, climbed highest to head home an 86th-minute equaliser from a corner to take the game to extra time.
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Penalty despair for Bellamy's Dragons
Despite a resilient performance in the additional 30 minutes, Wales could not find a winner. The shootout started brightly when Karl Darlow saved from Ermedin Demirovic, but the momentum quickly shifted. Brennan Johnson blazed his effort over the bar before Neco Williams saw his attempt pushed away by Vasilj. Kerim Alajbegovic stepped up to sweep home the winning kick, leaving the home crowd in stunned silence.
Ireland surrender lead in Prague
The Republic of Ireland faced a similarly harrowing exit in Prague, losing 4-3 on penalties to Czechia after a 2-2 draw. Heimir Hallgrimsson's men had enjoyed a dream start, racing into a 2-0 lead within the first 23 minutes. Troy Parrott, who had been the hero in previous fixtures, converted a 19th-minute penalty before an own goal from Matej Kovar doubled the visitors' advantage.
However, the hosts fought back. Patrik Schick reduced the deficit from the penalty spot before half-time after Jayson Molumby had struck the post. Ireland defended heroically for the majority of the second half, but like Wales, they were breached in the 86th minute. Ladislav Krejci powered a header past Caoimhin Kelleher to force extra time, where Ireland also lost Sammie Szmodics to a worrying injury that required him to be carried off on a stretcher.
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Clinical Czechs seal Ireland's fate
In the subsequent shootout, the pressure told on the Irish takers at the Fortuna Arena. Finn Azaz and Alan Browne both saw their efforts saved by Kovar, who redeemed himself after his earlier own goal. Jan Kliment remained calm to slot home the decisive penalty, ensuring Czechia advanced to a final against Denmark while Ireland’s wait for a first World Cup appearance since 2002 goes on.