'He's flying!' - PSG star Vitinha hails red-hot Ferran Torres after match-turning impact in Le Classique win

The headed strike took Torres' league tally to four goals from five appearances, building on his Champions League hat-trick against Slovan Bratislava. Although Angel Gomes quickly restored parity for Marseille, Marquinhos' close-range finish and Timothy Weah's dismissal ensured all three points went to the defending champions.

Reflecting on his decisive contribution and dedicating the derby win, Torres told PSG TV: "I'm really happy. I just wanted to win this game for the fans, for our supporters, who couldn't be here. This win is for them. I only remember that Desire took the ball and I did the run in behind. I just saw the ball coming to me and saw the ball going in. I celebrated with my teammates, and it was a really good moment."