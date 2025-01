This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'They sh*t themselves!' - Vinicius Junior shown predicting Real Madrid's comeback win at Valencia by TV cameras prior to red card Vinicius Junior Real Madrid Valencia vs Real Madrid Valencia LaLiga Vinicius Junior was spotted by TV cameras predicting Real Madrid's comeback win over Valencia on Friday during half-time in the tunnel.

Was sent off in the 79th minute

Was sent off in the 79th minute

Beat Valencia 2-1 late on with ten men