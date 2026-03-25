Vinicius Junior issues strong statement on his Real Madrid future

While discussing his club future, Vinicius also touched upon his current work with former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is now leading the Brazil national team. The forward highlighted the collaborative nature the Italian's coaching style, which involves significant dialogue between the staff and the players.

“The coach always talks to the players. He asks us about the position we want to play, how we prefer to defend, but the final decision is his. This conversation is important for us because we always learn from him,” Vinicius explained. “We hope that his ideas are assimilated as soon as possible and put into practice on the field.”

He added on previous criticism of his form for Brazil: “I don’t pay much attention to what people say. I know my job and my dedication to the World Cup; it’s where all players want to be. As for my current form, I always try to give my best, scoring goals and providing assists. I’m in my best moment right now. Everything I do at Real Madrid, I hope I can also do here with the national team.”