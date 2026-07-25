Rodrygo, on the other hand, looks more open to a move. He has lost his starting place more than once, and the sheer weight of attacking options could cut his minutes even further.

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Several major Premier League clubs have been linked with the Brazilian in recent months. Selling him could prove one of the solutions on the table if Real Madrid need to strike a technical and financial balance within the squad.

He also tore a cruciate ligament at the end of last season, which leaves his readiness for the new campaign in doubt amid fierce competition, even with every player desperate to prove himself in front of the "Special One".