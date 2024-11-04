Viktor Gyokeres, Ousmane Diomande and six Sporting CP stars set to follow Ruben Amorim to the Premier League

The Portuguese coach has been appointed by Manchester United's, and could be joined in England by some of his current stars from Lisbon

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

The Portuguese top-flight - through the many memorable and fleeting generations of bwin LIGA, Liga Sagres, Liga ZON Sagres, Liga NOS, Liga Portugal Bwin and now Liga Portugal Betclic - has proven a reliable source of up-and-coming talent to the rest of Europe.

A proverbial magnifying glass is once again on the Iberian country, with Ruben Amorim recently being appointed as the new head coach of Manchester United, and his Sporting CP side taking on his future rivals Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday.

No one's suggesting that Amorim is going to go full Erik ten Hag and simply sign everyone from his former team and home country, but it wouldn't be the worst idea in the world for Premier League clubs to recognise the talent on offer in Portugal.

GOAL has picked out six Sporting players who have been linked with moves to England and why they should follow Amorim to the Premier League: