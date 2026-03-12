'The ball bounces off him!' - Viktor Gyokeres challenged to improve his '6/10' performances at Arsenal as Sweden legend tells him to learn from Kai Havertz

The debate surrounding Arsenal’s No.9 role often pits Gyokeres’ raw power against the refined skill sets of his team-mates. Limpar believes the former Sporting man should look toward the technical proficiency of Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus to round out his game.

"We see the ball bounce off him too much sometimes," Limpar noted. "He needs to improve the technical sides of his game. In my view, Gabriel Jesus is not even close to Viktor in terms of his goalscoring ability but on the other hand Viktor is not even close to Jesus and his technique. He is so smooth. He receives the ball well. He brings people into the game. We’ve seen that from Jesus when he’s fit. He can be unbelievable on the ball."

"Viktor needs to look at Kai Havertz. When they play the ball to Havertz he never ever loses the ball and that’s the best achievement you can have as a player, and it’s best asset Havertz has, but he is not as quick as Viktor and he doesn’t have Viktor’s nose for scoring goals. If Viktor can improve the technical side of his game, focus on technique every day in training, on receiving the ball and keeping it and getting more involved in play a little bit more, he can be one of the great Arsenal players."