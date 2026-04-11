VIDEO: Listen to the whistles! Real Madrid fans vent fury at latest lacklustre display after dismal draw with Girona

It was a point that does little for Madrid, with Barca six points ahead of them and with a game in hand, and, as a dress rehearsal for their crucial Champions League trip to Munich, it left more doubts than hopes for a European comeback. Arbeloa may have insisted that his focus was entirely on Girona rather than Bayern, but his selection told a different story. With Eder Militao as the only defender likely to start in Germany, and a midfield trio of Valverde, Jude Bellingham, and Eduardo Camavinga that looks suspiciously like a Champions League blueprint, this was a trial run that simply didn't take off.