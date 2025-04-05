Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons - Sky Bet League TwoGetty Images Sport
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds back at Wrexham! Hollywood star jets in for clash with struggling Burton and enjoys pre-match chat with former star as Red Dragons aim to continue promotion push

WrexhamP. ParkinsonWrexham vs BurtonBurtonLeague One

Ryan Reynolds has jetted into Wales for Wrexham's League One fixture against Burton as Phil Parkinson's side aim to continue their promotion push.

  • Reynolds has been a regular visitor to North Wales since 2021
  • However, visits have been less frequent recently
  • Back in the stands at the SToK Racecourse on Saturday
