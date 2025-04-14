VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds delivers again! Hollywood superstar sends another epic birthday message to Rob McElhenney as Wrexham co-owner makes amends for cutting his Deadpool cameo
Ryan Reynolds has sent another epic birthday message to fellow Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney after made amends for cutting his Deadpool cameo.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- McElhenney celebrating turning 48
- Wrexham co-owner sent birthday message
- Reynolds delivers another epic video