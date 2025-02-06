VIDEO: Neymar selfie queue! Rivals desperate for snap with Santos star after Brazilian forward makes second debut for boyhood club after transfer from Al-Hilal
Neymar’s return to Santos has caused quite the stir, with rivals queuing up for selfies following the Brazilian’s second debut for his boyhood club.
- Contract in Saudi Arabia was ripped up
- Retraced steps to his roots as a free agent
- Looking to rebuild form & fitness in Brazil