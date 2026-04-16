VIDEO: 'Mistake' - Youri Tielemans left in hysterics at Unai Emery's response to reporter's question during Aston Villa press conference
Emery shuts down suspension talk
With Morgan Rogers, John McGinn, Lucas Digne, Matty Cash, and Victor Lindelof just one yellow card away from a European ban, the Spaniard insisted the future cannot distract the team from the present. When asked if the looming threat of suspensions would influence his team selection for Thursday night, Emery gave a characteristically firm response. After a long pause, the Villa boss stated: “It's a mistake to ask about it, and if I am answering you I make a mistake. We play tomorrow. We are not thinking about the semi-final, we think about tomorrow and of course they're [also] going to play the best players tomorrow.”
His refusal to entertain the hypothetical scenario left his midfielder, Tielemans, visibly amused by the exchange.
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Tielemans sees the funny side
Sitting alongside his manager, Tielemans couldn’t help but break into a wide grin as Emery delivered his line with total seriousness. The Belgian international fought back laughter, clearly enjoying the awkward tension created by the dismissive tone.
The 26-year-old later highlighted the positive atmosphere surrounding the club as they chase continental silverware and a top-four domestic finish, looking to build on their 3-1 first-leg lead. "I think we can feel we're in a good moment," Tielemans said. "We've got some momentum with playing for the highest places in the Premier League and the quarter-final in the Europa League."
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Respect and total focus
Despite holding a comfortable two-goal advantage, the message from the Villa dressing room is one of total concentration. Emery warned his players against complacency, pointing to Bologna's recent giant-killing antics against Roma in the previous round. “When they played against Roma, we could think that Roma were favourites. They beat one of the favourites... How they compete in their idea and push in all of the matches, it makes us respectful," Emery explained. "They are going to play the same match, so intense and aggressive, getting duels man to man, and attacking us.”
Tielemans echoed the need to stay grounded, adding: “You have to make sure you play the game as good as you can play and not think about the end moment because that's where you can get carried away sometimes.” Closing out the press conference, Emery promised an even more intense performance at Villa Park: "When the referee starts the match, we are going to be focused 100 per cent. We will fight more here than we did there.”