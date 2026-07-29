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VIDEO: Mathys Tel scores incredible 25-yard free-kick for Tottenham in pre-season win over Sydney FC

M. Tel
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Mathys Tel stole the limelight in Australia with a spectacular long-range strike as Tottenham Hotspur continued their pre-season preparations. Despite being held to a 1-1 draw by Sydney FC, Roberto De Zerbi's side triumphed 4-2 in a penalty shoot-out to secure their third victory of the summer.

  • Tel shines amid transfer speculation

    Tel was the star of the show in Australia, curling a sensational 25-yard free-kick into the top-right corner to open the scoring in the 29th minute. The 21-year-old forward, who completed a permanent £30m move from Bayern Munich last summer, delivered a performance that served as a timely reminder of his explosive potential.

    His display on the left flank comes at a time when Spurs are heavily linked with Manchester City winger Savinho, who is reportedly pushing for the move. Tel’s clinical strike and energetic 45-minute cameo suggested he is ready to fight for his spot, even if De Zerbi chooses to add more depth to the squad.


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  • De Zerbi manages squad fitness

    The Italian tactician opted for a cautious approach with his squad selection in Sydney, omitting several senior figures to avoid unnecessary risks. The most notable absentee was £85m summer signing Mateus Fernandes, whose absence sparked initial injury fears among the travelling supporters. However, reports suggest that the Portuguese midfielder was merely being rested as part of a systematic rotation policy.

    Despite the high-profile absences of James Maddison, Dominic Solanke, and Micky van de Ven, there was a welcome sight for Spurs fans as club-record signing Sandro Tonali featured as a half-time substitute. The former Newcastle midfielder replaced Lucas Bergvall, who started the match despite ongoing speculation regarding his future at the club.

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  • Sydney FC v Tottenham Hotspur: Sydney Super CupGetty Images Sport

    Shoot-out success as focus turns to Chelsea

    Sydney equalised in the second half after capitalising on a costly error from Spurs substitute Kota Takai, who inadvertently diverted the ball straight into the path of his compatriot Takahiro Sekine for a simple finish.

    The setback forced the match into a penalty shoot-out. Summer signing Martin Dubravka ensured the north London side would not leave empty-handed by making a crucial intervention. The former Burnley goalkeeper makes a big save in the shoot-out, allowing Dane Scarlett to net the winner and secure the 4-2 victory on spot-kicks.

    The victory provides a platform as De Zerbi prepares his squad for a high-profile clash against Chelsea on Saturday. While results in July are secondary to fitness, the wastefulness in front of goal remains a concern while several stars remain sidelined.

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