VIDEO: ‘Don’t disrespect me’ - Lionel Messi involved in angry exchange with World Cup referee as Argentine GOAT tells FIFA match official how to behave
Messi loses his cool with the official
The match itself was a rollercoaster of emotions, eventually ending in a dramatic 3-1 extra-time victory for Lionel Scaloni's side. While the goals from Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez secured progress, the image of Messi lecturing the referee has dominated social media discourse following the final whistle.
The tension peaked during a set-piece situation where Switzerland prepared to take a free-kick. Messi, positioned in the defensive wall, felt Pinheiro was being overly aggressive while marshalling the players. According to broadcast lip-readers, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered a stern warning to the official, stating: “Speak to me properly. Don't disrespect me. Speak to me properly; I spoke to you properly.”
Watch the clip
Pinheiro’s rising profile in global football
Pinheiro is no stranger to the big stage. At 38 years old, the Portuguese official is widely regarded as one of the elite referees in the European game. He has built a strong reputation through his work in domestic football and continental competitions, leading to his inclusion in the group of officials for the tournament in North America.
Having received his FIFA international badge back in 2016, Pinheiro has spent years navigating high-pressure environments, including the Champions League and the 2025 UEFA Super Cup. However, managing a personality as large as Messi during a World Cup knockout game proved to be a unique challenge for the Vila Nova de Famalicao-born official.
- AFP
Defending champions march on to semi-finals
The narrow escape against a resilient Swiss side means Argentina remain on track to defend the crown they won in Qatar. Messi’s leadership, both through his play and his willingness to stand up to authority, remains the heartbeat of a team aiming to become the first to win back-to-back World Cups since the legendary Brazil side of 1962. Expectations are now through the roof as Argentina prepares for a blockbuster semi-final clash against England on Wednesday.
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