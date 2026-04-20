VIDEO: 'Judas!' - Fuming Gabriel Jesus confronts Man City fans as Arsenal striker is verbally abused while warming up on touchline

The incident with Jesus was a side-show to a high-stakes encounter that saw the Premier League title race take a massive turn. City fans were in a mischievous mood even before kick-off, as Arsenal-themed water bottles were sold outside the ground to mock the Gunners' perceived lack of composure in the run-in. On the pitch, Man City dominated the early proceedings and took the lead through Rayan Cherki in the 16th minute. Gianluigi Donnarumma then gifted Arsenal an equaliser when his attempted clearance hit Kai Havertz and rolled into the net, marking the German's first league goal since February 2025. However, it was Erling Haaland who would have the final say, swivelling in the box to convert a Nico O'Reilly cross.