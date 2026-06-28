VIDEO: How Gary Lineker reacted to Harry Kane breaking his England World Cup goal record - with historic 11th strike delivering X-rated jibe & exchange of messages

Lineker watched on television as his long-standing record was finally dismantled by Kane in New Jersey. The Bayern Munich striker rose to meet a cross in the 67th minute of England's 2-0 win over Panama, marking his 11th goal on the world stage. Lineker, who scored 10 goals across the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, was viewing the action alongside Micah Richards for their Netflix show, 'The Rest is Football'. In a social media post, Lineker applauded Kane after the England captain scored.

But Richards, never one to skip an opportunity to wind up his colleague, immediately poked fun at the legendary striker. "Harry, Harry I absolutely love you," Richards hailed after the goal. "Gary is no more, he's not relevant any more, he's irrelevant." Not taking the bait quietly, Lineker retorted with an X-rated jibe, telling the former Manchester City defender: "Shut the f*** up, will you?"