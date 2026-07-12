VIDEO: David Beckham sings ‘Wonderwall’ alongside sons Romeo & Cruz - but ex-Spice Girls partner Victoria passes on Oasis-themed celebration following ‘special’ England win

The atmosphere in Miami reached fever pitch as England secured a 2-1 victory over Norway to march into the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup. Beckham, the Inter Miami co-owner and former England icon, was at the heart of the celebrations in the stands, embracing the carnival atmosphere that has followed the national team across the United States.

Watching from the luxury suites at the Hard Rock Stadium, the 51-year-old was seen punching the air in delight as the final whistle blew. The stadium speakers then blared out the Oasis classic 'Wonderwall'. Beckham, never one to shy away from a patriotic moment, was captured arm-in-arm with his son Romeo as the pair belted out the lyrics. While Beckham was fully immersed in the musical tribute, his wife Victoria appeared slightly more reserved. Though she shared in the initial joy of the victory alongside her husband, the former Spice Girl seemed to pass on the full-throated Oasis rendition, leaving the vocal duties to David and the kids.