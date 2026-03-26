VIDEO: 'Is he playing for Wales?' - Craig Bellamy shuts down reporter's Mohamed Salah-themed question in awkward press conference moment
Bellamy stands his ground in Cardiff
The Dragons’ boss proved he has lost none of his trademark fire as he prepared his squad for their high-stakes World Cup qualifier play-off semi-final against Bosnia and Herzegovina. During Wednesday's media duties, what should have been a standard tactical preview took a sharp turn towards Premier League transfer gossip.
With the footballing world still reeling from the official confirmation that Salah will leave Liverpool at the end of the 2025-26 season, a reporter appeared to try to gauge Bellamy's thoughts on the Egyptian's Anfield legacy. However, the former Reds striker was having none of it, protecting the sanctity of his international camp with a sharp rebuttal.
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Awkward exchange ahead of crunch play-off
As the journalist began to elaborate on the magnitude of the news, stating that it isn't every day a player of Salah's stature announces their exit, Bellamy didn't wait for the punchline. He immediately interjected with a pointed question: "Is he playing for Wales tomorrow?"
Bellamy then moved to kill the topic entirely, though he did offer a brief nod to the winger's talent before pivoting back to the task at hand. "We’ll talk about him another day then," Bellamy added. "Who I love by the way, I’ll give him that justice another time. Does he play for Bosnia or Wales? No, so we’ll move on from Mo Salah for now."
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Wales enter this crucial World Cup play-off semi-final on the back of two consecutive wins: 1-0 over Liechtenstein and 7-1 over North Macedonia. They will be looking to secure a place at the showpiece tournament in North America, with Italy and Northern Ireland contesting the other semi-final.