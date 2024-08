Victor Osimhen 'wants to come to Chelsea' with Didier Drogba and Jon Obi Mikel both in contact with 'fantastic' Napoli striker in bid to push through blockbuster summer transfer Chelsea Victor Osimhen Transfers SSC Napoli Serie A Premier League

Didier Drogba and John Obi Mikel have been in touch with Victor Osimhen to try and persuade the Napoli striker to move to Chelsea.