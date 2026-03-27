'Twenty-four seven, that's what's on my mind' - USMNT star Tim Weah on 2022 dreams, 2024 nightmares and hoping his next World Cup moment is one worth loving

ATLANTA -- There are plenty of athletes who enjoy being the main character. They enjoy making headlines and being the top story. They relish the moments where the outside world shines the spotlight on them and puts them right in front for all to see.

Tim Weah is not one of those guys.

Weah isn't particularly loud. He hardly opens up at all except when he's surrounded by his U.S. Men's National Team teammates. He's not one to show emotion or wear his heart on his sleeve. Weah finds comfort in being discreet. Life's a little easier that way.

"I'm really quiet," he tells GOAL from USMNT camp. "It depends on who I'm around. My energy changes, obviously, when I'm with my brothers here, but I am a chill guy. I love just being behind the scenes."

The thing is, though, that Weah does not often stay behind the scenes. Particularly when he wears a USMNT jersey, the 26-year-old winger/wingback/wherever else he now plays often finds himself as that main character. So far in his career, Weah has played in two major international tournaments. He's been involved in a defining moment in each.









One, of course, was good: a dream goal at the 2022 World Cup, one that allowed him to live a moment that he'd practiced in his head since childhood. The other, of course, was bad: a consequential red card at the Copa America that started a huge snowball effect and, in Weah's case, an even bigger pile-on. Both moments happened. He owns them and, in a way, appreciates them both. They led him here, after all.

So, as he heads into his third major tournament, Weah is preparing to play his part in it. This is the biggest one yet, of course, as the World Cup arrives on American soil and Weah, more than anyone, knows how fine the margins will be. With one swing of a foot, a player can change the direction of the sport in America forever, rightly or wrongly. There's a weight to that fact, one Weah knows all too well because he's shouldered something similar in the past.

"I think about the World Cup every day, man," he says. "When you get a taste of it, it becomes an addiction. For me, it really is an addiction. Every day I wake up, and I think about making history with my brothers. I think about etching our names in the history books.

"A lot of guys, since the last World Cup, they've had kids, they've gotten married, gotten into relationships. I don't have kids, so this is really all I have to think about. How is everything going to work? How are we going to perform? Are we going to do well? Twenty-four seven, that's what's on my mind."

This, then, is a look inside the mind of Weah, including the good, the bad, and most importantly, in his case, the real.