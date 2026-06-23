USMNT star Folarin Balogun seeking summer transfer amid Premier League interest as Monaco set price tag

The Arsenal academy graduate has enjoyed a spectacular rise on the international stage, and is now spearheading his country's attack at the 2026 World Cup. Having joined Monaco in 2023 following a prolific loan spell at Reims, Balogun has established himself as a reliable goalscorer in France with 31 goals in 91 appearances. However, according to The Athletic, a move away from the French principality is heavily anticipated this summer as the striker favours a change of scenery.