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USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Alex Labidou

'I'm really hoping that it's nothing' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic reveals first-half kick led to early exit

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C. Pulisic

Christian Pulisic revealed he suffered a kick, which ultimately led to his substitution ahead of the second half of the USMNT's 4-1 thrashing over Paraguay in their World Cup home opener. Despite the star winger missing the second half, Mauricio Pochettino's side padded their lead and scored the most World Cup goals in team history.


  • USA v Paraguay: Group D - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport

    'I'm hoping I'll be fine.'

    Pulisic stressed his exit after 45 minutes of action was largely due to precaution.

    "Took a bit of a kick," Pulisic said following the game. "So I'm really hoping that it's nothing, taking a little bit of precautions today, but I'm hoping I'll be fine."

    Pulisic said the knock happened to his left leg. Prior to his substitution, the 27-year-old was sharp in the first half, with his silky dribble past two defenders ultimately setting up the U.S.'s opener - an own goal by Damián Bobadilla in the seventh minute.


    More to come....

    Ryan Tolmich contributed reporting from Inglewood, Calif.

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