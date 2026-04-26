USMNT prospect Mathis Albert becomes youngest American to debut in Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund

Albert had been in and around the Dortmund first team for the last few months and was part of the club's traveling party for last summer's Club World Cup. He had yet to see the field for the senior side, though. That was until Sunday, when he came off the bench and completed two of his three passes while also making a tackle in the closing moments of the lopsided victory.
By coming off the bench, Albert joined Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Cole Campbell as Americans to feature for Dortmund as teenagers. He is, however, the youngest debutant of the bunch, making his first appearance a month shy of his 17th birthday.