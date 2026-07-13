Goal.com
LiveVPN

DON'T MISS A MOMENT OF THE WORLD CUP

Your all-access pass to scores, live updates, and insights
Explore
Atlanta United FC v New England RevolutionGetty Images Sport
Ryan Tolmich

USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner set to remain with New England Revolution after MLS side comes to terms with Lyon for loan extension

Transfers
USA
M. Turner
New England Revolution
Major League Soccer

U.S. Men's National Team goalkeeper Matt Turner is set to remain with the New England Revolution after the MLS club came to an agreement to extend the two-time World Cup veteran's loan from Olympique Lyon. As a result, Turner is set to remain with the Revs through, at the very least, the end of the MLS season.

  • Nashville SC v New England RevolutionGetty Images Sport

    What happened

    The Revs announced on Monday that the club had come to terms on an extension with Lyon that will keep Turner on loan through Dec. 31. The deal also includes an option to extend the loan for a further year and, if that option is taken, the Revs would also have the option to purchase Turner outright.

    As a result of the deal, the 32-year-old goalkeeper stays with the Revs on a TAM-level deal to remain the team's starting goalkeeper.

    • Advertisement
  • New England Revolution v Chicago Fire FCGetty Images Sport

    'Gold standard for MLS goalkeepers'

    “We are thrilled to reach an agreement with Lyon that will allow us to keep Matt Turner in New England Revolution colors for years to come,” said Revs General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Chris Tierney. “Matt’s performances on the pitch here in MLS or on the world stage with the U.S. Men’s National Team speak for themselves.

    "We firmly believe that Matt will continue to be the gold standard for MLS goalkeepers as he builds on his already impressive legacy with the Revolution.”

  • United States v Belgium - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    Turner's career so far

    After originally breaking through with the Revs, Turner made the big move to Europe in 2022, originally joining Arsenal ahead of that winter's World Cup. After a year and seven appearances with the Gunners, the goalkeeper then moved to Nottingham Forest, where he played 20 times before a one-year loan spell with Crystal Palace. He then signed with Lyon in June 2025 and was then loaned to the Revs two months later, reclaiming his starting spot with 10 appearances down the stretch and 14 to start this MLS season.

    Internationally, Turner has 55 caps with the USMNT and started the team's 3-2 loss to Turkey in the World Cup group stage this summer.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • New England Revolution v FC CincinnatiGetty Images Sport

    What comes next?

    The Revs, who rose to fourth place before the league's World Cup break, will return to MLS play on July 22 against Toronto FC.

Major League Soccer
New England Revolution crest
New England Revolution
NER
Toronto FC crest
Toronto FC
TFC