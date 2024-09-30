Christian Pulisic USMNT 2024 Copa AmericaGetty
Jacob Schneider

USMNT falls in CONCACAF Power Rankings index ahead of Mauricio Pochettino's first window with program

USACanadaMexicoCONCACAF Nations League

After a loss to Canada and a draw vs New Zealand in the September international window, the USMNT have fallen one spot in the latest rankings

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Updated CONCACAF ranking index released
  • USMNT falls, Canada climbs and Mexico stays put
  • Could have implications on Nations League matches
Article continues below