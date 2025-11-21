'I'm toxic' - Furious Uruguay boss Marcelo Bielsa stuns reporters with explosive rant during near two-hour press conference after damning loss to USA

United States thrashed Bielsa's Uruguay 5-1 in Florida earlier this week, a result that has put the veteran coach under intense pressure. The defeat was Uruguay's worst since 2004 and the first time they conceded five goals against the Americans. Uruguay without key players like Federico Valverde and the suspended Darwin Nunez, fielded a strong side but comprehensively outplayed by Mauricio Pochettino's team. Goals from Sebastian Berhalter, a brace from Alex Freeman, and Diego Luna gave the US a 4-1 lead at half-time and Tanner Tessmann added a fifth in the second half after Rodrigo Bentancur had been shown a straight red card.

Bielsa shouldered full responsibility for the "disastrous performance," describing himself as "ashamed". He dismissed suggestions of a mentality problem, instead pointing to a tactical failure to match the U.S.'s intensity and organization. The result prompted a wave of criticism in the Uruguayan press, with outlets labeling the loss an "historic humiliation".

Despite the fallout, Bielsa remains defiant, insisting he has the conviction to lead the team to the World Cup.