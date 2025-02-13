Unleash Ethan Nwaneri! Arsenal must give 'unbelievable' teenager the No.9 role and a shot at overtaking Wayne Rooney & Michael Owen in history books after Kai Havertz injury blow

The supremely talented 17-year-old could be the answer for Mikel Arteta amid an unprecedented selection crisis in attack

The Premier League title race is not finished yet! At least, that's what Arsenal will be thinking after Everton stole a dramatic late 2-2 draw against Liverpool in the final Merseyside derby ever to be played at Goodison Park.

Instead of opening up a commanding nine-point lead at the summit, Arne Slot's side are now just seven points ahead of Arsenal with 14 games still to play, including a huge clash between the two sides at Anfield. Mikel Arteta's goal will be to ensure the Gunners have their destiny in their own hands when that game kicks-off on May 10.

The problem is, Arsenal are heading into the business end of the season with a depleted strike force. In a cruel twist of fate, Kai Havertz has joined Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus on the treatment table, leaving Arteta with a major conundrum.

The Arsenal boss no longer has a recognised striker, while Slot can call upon the best attack in Europe, led by the irrepressible Mohamed Salah and ever-improving Cody Gakpo. Liverpool, therefore, have a huge advantage, but all is not lost quite yet. Arteta still has a wildcard option to play in the form of Ethan Nwaneri: the 17-year-old sensation who should now be given the chance to make history.