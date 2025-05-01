'Underestimated just how good he is' - ESPN's Derek Rae on Harry Kane's trophy quest, Gio Reyna's Borussia Dortmund struggles, the meaning behind 'the smell of the stable'

The veteran broadcaster discusses the state of the Bundesliga and connecting with the next generation of fans via EAFC

As he speaks about the various levels of his love for the Bundesliga, Derek Rae often dips into his knowledge of the German language. He was born and raised in Scotland, but Rae can mix these terms in with ease. He's been doing this for a long time. His love affair with German soccer goes back decades.

On one particular occasion when discussing Borussia Dortmund, he uses the word "Stallgeruch." Literally, it means "the smell of the stable." But it isn't a word meant to be translated directly. It's a word often associated with Dortmund, who have generally shunned outsiders to instead lean on those that understand their stable's particular smell to lead them.

"In other words," Rae says, "unless you can understand that, unless you know that smell of the stable, you're not qualified to be there."

Few know the smell of the Bundesliga stable better than Rae. The veteran ESPN announcer fell in love with German soccer years ago and that love has taken him all over the world. One of the game's most famous commentators, Rae has covered everything from World Cups and Champions League finals to MLS and Scottish Premiership matches.

He's been the voice features in billions of virtual matches, too. If there's a corner of the earth hosting a soccer game, real or otherwise, Rae - famously the voice of the EAFC video game - has likely been there to talk about it. And for those that know him, you can bet he said everyone's name correctly.

The Bundesliga, though, is his home. He's commentated on the German matches since 2009 and is now ESPN's lead for their coverage of the league. When given the chance to dive deep into his love for German soccer, Rae's eyes light up. He loves this sport and everything that comes with it: The feelings, the moments, the culture, all of it.

For him, nothing quite captures all of that and bottles it all together quite like the Bundesliga. He'll be busy again with Bayern Munich against RB Leipzig, which kicks off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. ET, live on ESPN+.

So, with the league potentially being decided this weekend, Rae discussed Bayern Munich's progress, criticism of Harry Kane, Gio Reyna's future and more in Mic'd Up, a recurring feature in which GOAL US taps into the perspective of broadcasters, analysts, and other pundits on the state of soccer in the U.S. and abroad.

NOTE: This interview has been lightly edited for brevity and clarity