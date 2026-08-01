Gianni Infantino leadership 'badly shaken' as FIFA president forced to scrap controversial World Cup sell-off plan

Infantino has officially abandoned his controversial plan to sell off commercial shares in the World Cup following widespread condemnation. The decision marks a major defeat for the FIFA chief, whose leadership has been described as "badly shaken" by senior figures within the sport.

The contentious initiative involved creating a subsidiary company to oversee the commercial and operational aspects of major international tournaments, including both the men’s and women’s World Cups. However, three continental confederations rejected the proposal outright, with UEFA warning that European nations could boycott FIFA events if the scheme went forward.

Confirming the U-turn early on Saturday, Infantino acknowledged that the project had caused severe internal strife. "Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions... As a result, this proposal will not proceed," Infantino stated.