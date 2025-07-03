Troy Deeney reveals the worst thing about prison life as Watford legend explains how he was DRUNK when he got his first big break in football

Troy Deeney joins Adebayo Akinfenwa on the very first episode of the Best Mode On Podcast as he opens up on his experiences in prison and how he was scouted by Walsall after a night out

GOAL's brand new Beast Mode On Podcast, hosted by Adebayo Akinfenwa, welcomes guest Troy Deeney as he discusses a range of topics related to his incredible redemption story, including the three months he spent in prison back in 2012.

Deeney, who scored 47 Premier League goals for Watford - more than any other player in the club's history to date - before leaving for Birmingham City in 2021, gives an insight into how he coped, both physically and mentally, in jail as a result of an altercation with a group of students in Birmingham.

Scroll down to read Deeney's first-hand account of that difficult time in his life, as well as the bizarre moment his football ability was first noticed by a professional club. You can watch the full episode of the Best Mode On Podcast via YouTube and Spotify.