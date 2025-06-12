Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rayan Cherki and 11 new signings set to light up the 2025 Club World Cup

FIFA's decision to open up the window for a short period has paid dividends as a host of new faces will be on show for the clubs in the United States

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

The summer of club football is here, folks. The game's very best are gathering in the United States for the revamped Club World Cup in a first for the sport as we know it.

A total of 32 teams from six continents will battle to take home the new trophy, and in order to give teams further time to properly prepare, a special transfer window was opened at the start of June. And so though this is still technically the 2024-25 season, we will see some familiar names in unfamiliar shirts this tournament.

GOAL has you covered, though. Here are the 11 biggest signings for you to keep an eye out for at the Club World Cup...