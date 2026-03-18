Spurs' new No.9?! Tottenham eye swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy if they secure Premier League survival

Tottenham’s interest in Guirassy has progressed beyond mere scouting, with reports from BILD suggesting the club has made significant strides behind the scenes. Spurs are searching for a proven goalscorer to serve as a cornerstone for their next project, provided they maintain their top-flight status. The club has sent officials to monitor the striker across five separate matches and has initiated formal communication with his agency, KGSMI. Guirassy, who joined Dortmund from Stuttgart for €18m ($20.7m) in 2024, has been exploring his options for months. While a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia was initially considered, regional uncertainty has seen the striker pivot his focus back toward a major European challenge.