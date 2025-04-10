FBL-ITA-SERIEA-JUVENTUS-ATALANTAAFP
Adam Drury

Tottenham consider surprise move for sacked Juventus boss Thiago Motta amid increasing pressure on Ange Postecoglou - and deal could save Serie A giants huge compensation fee

TottenhamT. MottaA. Postecoglou

Tottenham are considering a move for sacked Juventus boss Thiago Motta as the pressure increases on Ange Postecoglou.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Tottenham considering move for Thiago Motta
  • Italian was sacked by Juventus last month
  • Ange Postecoglou under pressure in north London
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match