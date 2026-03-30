Tottenham legend warns Spurs they're heading for the Championship - and new manager won't change relegation destiny

Waddle expressed his deep concern over the direction of the club following a disastrous run of form that leaves them fighting for their Premier League lives. The legendary winger suggested that even the imminent search for a new head coach might be too little, too late to save them from the drop.

Speaking to 10bet, Waddle said when asked where does his former club might be heading following the sacking of interm boss Tudor: “It’s looking like The Championship. I’m really concerned and worried about what is happening at the football club. I cannot believe a club of that size are in the position that they’re in." He pointed to the recent catastrophic 3-0 loss against Nottingham Forest as the moment the scale of the disaster became clear, adding: “After the result against Forest, Tottenham Hotspur are basically the favourites for that third relegation spot.”