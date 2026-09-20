'Most fragile team in my career!' - Roberto De Zerbi launches extraordinary attack on Tottenham players after nightmare start continues in Aston Villa defeat

Speaking to talkSPORTafter the final whistle, a frustrated De Zerbi did not hold back in his criticism. The Italian questioned his players' psychological resilience, expressing disbelief at their inability to sustain a competitive performance across 90 minutes.

"It's difficult to explain because, in my career, 14 years as a coach, I've never seen one team like us," the manager stated. "So fragile, so inconsistent. You're good, or you're bad. You can't be very good in the first 30, 40 minutes, and then concede like this in this way. It's tough to accept for me."

When pressed on the catalyst for their collapse, De Zerbi admitted he was searching for answers, stating: "Listen, I'm a coach, but I do not have all the answers...for your question, I have no answer.

"I can say what I think, what I've seen today and I saw my team in the first half play very well, we had chances to score. We didn't score and then we conceded the first goal...we have to stay closer and stay stronger, more compact.

"In the second half, after Kudus' goal, I don't know if the players lost energy...now we have to explain another defeat."



