Tottenham step up interest in £80m Everton star Illiman Ndiaye as Arsenal and Man City also battle for winger

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as the latest Premier League heavyweight to register their interest in Everton’s Ndiaye. The North London side has been incredibly active during the current transfer window, already sanctioning a spend that exceeds £300 million to reshape the squad under De Zerbi.

Despite the recent arrivals of Omar Marmoush and Savio from Manchester City, the Italian tactician remains determined to secure one more high-quality wide attacker to complete his offensive unit before the deadline. While Spurs had been heavily linked with Cody Gakpo, the focus has shifted toward the Senegal international who has become one of the most exciting talents at Goodison Park - Per Foot Mercato.

The interest from Spurs sets up a fascinating three-way battle with Manchester City and Arsenal, both of whom have been monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation closely.