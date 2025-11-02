Getty Images Sport
'All the players are frustrated' - Thomas Frank attempts to assuage concerns over Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence snub after Tottenham's dire Chelsea derby defeat
Video shows Frank's anger as Spurs duo ignore him
After an insipid display which produced just one shot on target, the home supporters made their feelings clear as boos rang around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the conclusion of the match. As is custom, Spurs boss Frank went onto the pitch as he and the rest of the players planned to show their appreciation for their fans' support during the game, despite the disappointing loss.
However, in a video which has been widely shared across social media, Tottenham duo Van de Ven and Spence opted to leave the pitch instead of greeting supporters, to the anger of head coach Frank. The Dane was rooted to the spot as he glared towards his departing charges, who quickly made their way to the tunnel.
Tottenham head coach opts against criticising the pair
But when asked about the incident after the game, Frank refused to criticise Van de Ven and Spence, saying: “All the players are, of course, frustrated. They would like to do well, they would like to win, they would like to perform. I understand that.
“I think it’s difficult to be consistent in good times and bad times, that’s why I went around to the fans as I did, it’s more fun when we win, I can tell you that.”
And when pressed on whether it was “acceptable” for both players to give him the cold shoulder, Frank added: “I understand why you ask the question. But I think that’s one of, how you can say, small issues.
“We have Micky van de Ven and Djed Spence doing everything they can. They’ve performed very well so far this season. Everyone is frustrated. We do things in a different way, I don’t think it’s a big problem.”
Spurs midfielder Simons has struggled since summer move
While Frank has steered Tottenham to fourth in the Premier League following his appointment in the summer, their home form has been disappointing so far. Spurs have won just one home game in the league under Frank, against Burnley on the opening weekend of the season, having suffered defeats against Bournemouth, Aston Villa and now Chelsea. The north Londoners also drew against winless Wolves on home soil on 27 September.
Tottenham’s performances have also been met with criticism, recording their lowest-ever expected goals figure (0.05xG) in the league against Chelsea. One man who was signed with a view to helping Spurs excel in the final third this season was Xavi Simons, but the Netherlands international has struggled since his summer switch from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.
The 22-year-old, who has registered one assist in seven league appearances in 2025-26, was double-substituted against Chelsea, having been brought on in the first half before being withdrawn after 73 minutes.
Frank explains decision to double-substitute Netherlands star
However, when asked by GOAL if he was worried over Simons' confidence and whether double-substituting him would make matters worse, Frank said: "No, it's part of the reason we didn't start him because he's played two starts in a short turnaround. It’s that energy and freshness I talked about. He played 90 minutes on Wednesday night [against Newcastle], so that’s why we decided that [to bench him]. He played 70 minutes here. So I think it was nothing, it's just it looks different that he comes on after a few minutes then gets subbed off."
When pressed on whether Simons’ inability to muster up enough chances has frustrated him, Frank added: “I think when players make mistakes on the pitch, if they lose a ball or miss a pass, of course I can get irritated in general in a specific situation. But that's part of football. How many times have you seen a player miss a pass or do something that happens, that can be flow or confidence or everything. Whatever it is, mistakes are part of football.”
Tottenham's next matches: Copenhagen and Man Utd await
Tottenham will look to produce a morale-boosting performance when they entertain Copenhagen in the Champions League on Tuesday. Frank’s men are currently unbeaten in Europe’s premier club competition, having beaten Villarreal in their opener before earning draws against Bodo/Glimt and Monaco. Spurs will then lock horns with in-form Manchester United in the league on Saturday, 8 November.
