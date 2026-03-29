Thiago Alcantara bursts into tears during Diogo Jota tribute in Liverpool Legends match

Despite the emotional weight of the afternoon, Thiago proved that class is permanent. Having retired when his Liverpool contract expired in 2024, the 34-year-old looked every bit the elite playmaker that won titles across Europe. It took him just six minutes to find the back of the net, latching onto a sequence involving Ryan Babel and Gerrard to open the scoring for the Reds. Jay Spearing double their lead, but Dortmund showed the competitive spirit of the fixture by fighting back to secure a 2-2 draw.

Reflecting on the goal after the match, Thiago spoke about the joy of scoring at the Kop end once again. "It was an unbelievable moment for sure and I'll keep it with me. When I scored, Stevie [Gerrard] came and I told him it was the first sprinting I did since I arrived at Liverpool! Having 62,000 people was just unbelievable. We feel home every time we are here," he told reporters.