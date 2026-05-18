There is one key difference compared to his predecessors. That is why Xabi Alonso is heading for more drama at Chelsea FC

Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.

Yet building a team—a task Alonso now also faces—proved impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven losses in eight matches forced Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite Rosenior holding a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly due to a lack of buy-in from several star players, who reportedly did not take him seriously.

That same pattern should worry Alonso, whose spell at Real Madrid ended for similar reasons. After a highly successful stint at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to Los Blancos last summer, one of the clubs where he had previously played. Alonso was expected to shape an era at the Bernabéu, but ultimately lasted just over six months. Months before his dismissal, reports suggested that his methods had alienated several stars, with Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others said to have distanced themselves from the coach despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined hopes of sustained success; Alonso reportedly called his squad a "nursery" because of the constant bickering.

Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' experiences hint at trouble, yet the Blues are betting on Alonso's aura—bolstered by his playing career and Leverkusen's title success—to avoid such pitfalls. BlueCo insiders believe Cole Palmer and colleagues will buy into his methods. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction, and his Leverkusen success has long made him the fans' dream manager. Now, Stamford Bridge finally has its man.