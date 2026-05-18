On Sunday, Chelsea FC officially confirmed what had become increasingly clear in the days leading up to it: Xabi Alonso will be the Blues' new manager for the coming season. Many people's reaction was likely to have been: Why is he putting himself through this? Even if he weren't coming off the back of an enormously complicated and, in the most negative sense, turbulent spell at Real Madrid – why Chelsea of all places? Why move straight on to the next troubled club with the potential for chaos?
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There is one crucial difference compared to his predecessors. That is why Xabi Alonso is heading for more drama at Chelsea FC
While Alonso's four-year contract, running until 2030, undoubtedly includes a generous salary, a telling detail in Chelsea's official announcement hints at what mattered most to the new boss. While Chelsea introduced his immediate predecessors, Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, as "Head Coach", the club calls Alonso "Manager". That subtle distinction may appear minor, yet it carries significant weight in daily operations.
As "Manager", Alonso wields more influence than his immediate predecessors, especially over squad selection and transfer strategy. Reports suggest he did not demand this title; instead, it reflects a strategic shift at BlueCo, the consortium that took control of Chelsea in 2022. By combining managerial and sporting-director responsibilities, Alonso can now shape Chelsea's long-term future more sustainably. His appointment signals that the club may finally show the patience required to build a genuinely formidable team from the ground up.
Maresca, who arrived in summer 2024 to great fanfare, ultimately did not receive that patience from Chelsea's owners. The Italian had guided the club back into the Champions League with a fourth-place finish the season before, won the Club World Cup in the summer of 2024, and, at the time of his dismissal around the turn of 2025/26, was still in fifth place—a position now beyond Chelsea's reach.
- Getty/GOAL
Xabi Alonso experienced a situation at Real Madrid akin to that of his predecessor at Chelsea.
Maresca still had to leave, so just over four months ago Chelsea began planning a new, potentially lengthy project. In early January they quickly appointed Liam Rosenior—who had enjoyed great success with fellow BlueCo club Racing Strasbourg in France—as Maresca's successor. "This is a club with a unique spirit and a proud history full of title wins. My job is to protect that identity and build a team that embodies those values in every game and continues to win trophies," Rosenior stated on his appointment.
However, building a team—a challenge Alonso now faces—was impossible for Rosenior. The 41-year-old lasted just three and a half months: after a promising start, a swift downturn ended his tenure. Seven defeats in eight matches prompted Chelsea to pull the plug at the end of April, despite having given him a contract until 2032. His downfall was partly attributed to a failure to win over several high-profile players, with some in the dressing room reportedly refusing to take him seriously.
That same dynamic ultimately undermined Alonso's brief reign at Real Madrid. After a highly successful spell at Bayer Leverkusen, the 44-year-old moved to Los Blancos last summer, one of the clubs where he had previously played. Alonso was expected to shape a new era at the Bernabéu, but ultimately lasted just over six months. Months before his dismissal, reports surfaced that his methods had alienated several stars; Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and others appeared to tune him out despite his reputation. Those rifts in team dynamics undermined hopes of sustained success; Alonso reportedly called his squad a "nursery" because of the constant bickering.
Could a similar fate await Alonso at Chelsea? Roseniors' experiences hint at trouble, yet the Blues are banking on Alonso's aura—bolstered by his playing reputation and his championship-winning spell at Leverkusen—to avoid the same pitfalls. At BlueCo, the conviction is that Cole Palmer and co. will follow this coach. The club's four-year surveillance of Alonso underscores their conviction, and his Leverkusen success makes him the long-awaited "dream manager" at Stamford Bridge.
Is Xabi Alonso unlocking Chelsea's full potential?
Another factor that makes it entirely understandable why Alonso sees potential at Chelsea is the undoubted quality already present. With Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo, the Blues boast two of the world's best central midfielders, while Cole Palmer supplies creative brilliance. Up front, highly rated talents such as Estevao and Jamie Gittens add pace and promise, while Jorrel Hato provides defensive solidity and Levi Colwill, sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury, remains poised for stardom.
Alonso can clearly help these talents progress individually and, with his tactical know-how, fashion a team capable of challenging for major honours in England and Europe. A few tweaks are still needed, most pressingly the long-overdue signing of a top-class goalkeeper and more support for Joao Pedro up front so he can become a more reliable goalscorer.
Alonso will have studied Chelsea's situation closely before accepting this mammoth task; had events surrounding Arne Slot unfolded differently, the Liverpool manager's role might have been his for the taking. At Anfield, where he became a club icon during his playing days, one of his three dream destinations (Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Liverpool) would have been on the cards after his time in Leverkusen. However, Real's internal chaos may have prompted him to reconsider and instead pick a club with no personal history, where failure would carry less individual stigma.
From a purely objective perspective, the bold move to Chelsea does carry risk for the former world-class midfielder's coaching career, which began so brightly. A failure at his second major European club would deliver a lasting blow to his reputation. In that light, Alonso is clearly gambling, especially since the challenges at Stamford Bridge appear immense.
- Getty Images
Xabi Alonso at Chelsea FC: Walking a tightrope
The English club's bloated squad, laden with numerous XXL contracts, currently lacks clear structure and appears almost haphazardly assembled. Alonso's first task is to clear the decks: he must spell out who stays and who goes. He also needs to establish a clearer hierarchy and, amid all the youth, add a dash more experience. It is no coincidence that reports already suggest Alonso plans to sign players with proven winners' mentality during his first summer transfer window.
As is well known, Chelsea has the financial firepower for a large-scale overhaul. The Blues will look to leverage Alonso's reputation in the transfer market, enticing coveted talents with the career-boosting development opportunities that working with him can provide. That is crucial, because the club's tenth-placed finish means no Champions League football next term, and European participation is far from certain.
The real test will be the club's patience if early results do not go as planned and setbacks occur, as expected. Will Alonso, unlike his short-lived predecessors Maresca and Rosenior, be granted the time he needs? Since Thomas Tuchel's departure three and a half years ago, Chelsea have burned through five managers—Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino and, most recently, Rosenior—all of whom failed to make a lasting impact. Antonio Conte, who lasted two years from 2016 to 2018, is the only coach to survive more than 18 months at Stamford Bridge in this period.
"It was clear from my discussions with the owners and the sporting management that we share the same ambitions," Alonso emphasised. From 1 July, he will do everything in his power to ensure that the risk he is taking in London pays off. The line between a bold decision and a wrong choice is a fine one.
Xabi Alonso's predecessors: Chelsea FC's last five managers
Coach
Appointed
End of tenure
Matches
Points per game
Graham Potter
8 September 2022
2 April 2023
31
1.42
Frank Lampard
6 April 2023
30 June 2023
11
0.45
Mauricio Pochettino
1 July 2023
30 June 2024
51
1.78
Enzo Maresca
1 July 2024
1 January 2026
92
1.97
Liam Rosenior
8 January 2026
22 April 2026
23
1.52