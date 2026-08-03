Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, the Leipzig star, has moved close to signing for Real Madrid. All that remains for the Spanish giants are a few administrative and sporting procedures to complete the deal.

Diomande grabbed the spotlight at the 2026 World Cup, and he now ranks among the most rapidly rising talents on the old continent.

Leganes gave the winger his route into European football, and his first match came at the Santiago Bernabeu. Inside just 10 minutes he came close to scoring, hit a top speed of 33 kilometres per hour and nearly won a penalty.

The AS newspaper revisited the story of those early days at the Bernabeu, which may soon become his official home.

On 29 March 2025, his feet touched a Spanish pitch for the first time, and that opening appearance already hinted at something different about the young man.

Few, though, expected his rise to be this quick. Within a year he has become a player worth 90 million euros according to Transfermarkt, with a potential transfer fee ranging between 100 and 120 million euros.