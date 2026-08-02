The Moroccan midfielder back to Barcelona radar as a replacement for the injured Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona’s summer transfer strategy has been thrown into chaos following a significant injury to De Jong. The Dutch midfield maestro is set to be out for four to five months after suffering a tear to his medial collateral ligament and is set to undergo conservative treatment. The urgency to recruit has been amplified by the fact that the club's midfield roster is thinning out at an alarming rate. Alongside the long-term loss of De Jong, the squad is also adjusting to the departure of Marc Casado this summer.

However, financial constraints continue to dictate much of Barcelona's activity in the transfer market, making Ounahi an particularly attractive prospect, according to El Chiringuito as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The 26-year-old midfielder is reportedly available for around €10 million this summer following Girona's relegation from La Liga.







