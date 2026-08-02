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The Moroccan midfielder back to Barcelona radar as a replacement for the injured Frenkie de Jong
Barcelona target Ounahi as De Jong sidelined
Barcelona’s summer transfer strategy has been thrown into chaos following a significant injury to De Jong. The Dutch midfield maestro is set to be out for four to five months after suffering a tear to his medial collateral ligament and is set to undergo conservative treatment. The urgency to recruit has been amplified by the fact that the club's midfield roster is thinning out at an alarming rate. Alongside the long-term loss of De Jong, the squad is also adjusting to the departure of Marc Casado this summer.
However, financial constraints continue to dictate much of Barcelona's activity in the transfer market, making Ounahi an particularly attractive prospect, according to El Chiringuito as reported by Mundo Deportivo. The 26-year-old midfielder is reportedly available for around €10 million this summer following Girona's relegation from La Liga.
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A reputation forged on the world stage
This is not the first time that Ounahi has been linked with a move to Barcelona. The midfielder first caught the eye of the Blaugrana hierarchy during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he was a standout performer for Morocco. His tireless displays and technical quality were instrumental in his country's historic run to the semi-finals. After Morocco eliminated Spain in the round of 16, Ounahi became a household name across Europe.
During that period in late 2022 and early 2023, Barcelona conducted a thorough follow-up on Ounahi. The club was searching for a bargain midfield addition but ultimately did not progress to a formal offer. Consequently, in January 2023, Ounahi decided to join Olympique de Marseille from Angers.
Betis becomes the main competitor
Barcelona are not the only club monitoring the Moroccan's situation. The club could face stiff competition from domestic rivals who are also looking to capitalize on Girona’s drop to the second tier. It is suggested that Real Betis are among the interested parties and may be willing to make a significant financial effort to land his signature. With the player reportedly eager to clarify his future quickly, Barcelona may need to move fast if they wish to secure the former Marseille man before other suitors finalize their offers during the current window.
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The Masia alternative for Flick
Given the risks associated with the transfer market, many voices within the club are suggesting that the answer to the De Jong crisis might already be at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. For Barça, the smarter option would be to promote from La Masia. The Barça academy has a track record of churning out midfielders at an almost unstoppable rate, and the situation now presents the club with an opportunity. Reliance on youth has served Barcelona well in recent years, with the emergence of stars like Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi proving that the academy is ready to deliver.
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