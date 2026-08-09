Argentine striker Julian Alvarez rejoins pre-season training with Atletico Madrid today, Monday, hoping to force Atleti into opening the door to negotiations over his transfer to Barcelona.

The striker had publicly declared his desire to move to Barcelona during the World Cup.

According to Sport newspaper, there has been nothing but noise since. Atletico's only official response to Barcelona's offer was a complaint to FIFA and the Spanish federation, alleging that they had negotiated with a player under a running contract during the protected period.

Chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and president Enrique Cerezo both weighed in, stressing clearly that they would not let Julian leave this summer.

Diego Simeone closed the week with a blunt verdict. "The situation is clear, the club has taken a decision," said the Atleti coach.

Barcelona, meanwhile, responded to Alvarez's move by lodging their first offer and going public with their interest. In recent weeks, they have gone quiet.

The Catalan club know the deal is extremely difficult, so they have handled every step with the utmost precision.

Deco travelled to Madrid to meet the striker's agent, and journalists from Sport and Jijantes caught wind of the meeting. Beyond that visit, though, the club had no wish to trade arguments or statements.