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Mohamed Mansi

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The moment of truth and Barcelona: a decisive week in Álvarez's fate

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Argentina

Barcelona awaits a secret request from Álvarez: what's the story?

Argentine striker Julian Alvarez rejoins pre-season training with Atletico Madrid today, Monday, hoping to force Atleti into opening the door to negotiations over his transfer to Barcelona.

The striker had publicly declared his desire to move to Barcelona during the World Cup.

According to Sport newspaper, there has been nothing but noise since. Atletico's only official response to Barcelona's offer was a complaint to FIFA and the Spanish federation, alleging that they had negotiated with a player under a running contract during the protected period.

Chief executive Miguel Angel Gil Marin and president Enrique Cerezo both weighed in, stressing clearly that they would not let Julian leave this summer.

Diego Simeone closed the week with a blunt verdict. "The situation is clear, the club has taken a decision," said the Atleti coach.

Barcelona, meanwhile, responded to Alvarez's move by lodging their first offer and going public with their interest. In recent weeks, they have gone quiet.

The Catalan club know the deal is extremely difficult, so they have handled every step with the utmost precision.

Deco travelled to Madrid to meet the striker's agent, and journalists from Sport and Jijantes caught wind of the meeting. Beyond that visit, though, the club had no wish to trade arguments or statements.

  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Álvarez will not rebel against Atlético Madrid

    That all changes today, Monday.

    Barcelona's officials had 10 August circled in red the moment Julian made clear he wanted out of the Metropolitano. Why? Because it marks the Argentine's return to Atletico training.

    The Spider begins his pre-season with the usual medical and physical tests, and anticipation around the player has hit its peak.

    Barring a major surprise, Alvarez will do what he always does and behave like a professional. He gave his all last season, a few months before the World Cup, to help the team whose books he remains on. He won't rebel against the club.

    First, though, he is expected to sit down with Simeone, then with the club's officials later this week. The aim is to clear the air and restate his desire for a change of scenery, just as he did a month and a half ago, and to make the move to Spotify Camp Nou.

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  • Julian AlvarezGetty Images

    Barcelona counts on Álvarez making a move

    Barcelona know full well the deal will be fiendishly complicated. Atletico's stance has been rock-solid so far, but the Catalan club is banking on one thing: a fresh request from Julian to leave, this time made privately and in confidence, could push Atletico's officials to reconsider and open the door to negotiations.

    If that happens, Barcelona will table a new offer to land their biggest target of the summer and bolster the attack.

    Deco has proven one thing during this transfer window. He moves superbly in the shadows. He sealed the signings of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi, plus the loan of Ronald Araujo to Liverpool in record time, all away from the spotlight and very quietly.

    Barcelona's officials are naturally working on alternatives to Julian Alvarez, given the obstacles Atletico keep throwing up, but they won't activate any of them until they know what happens with the Spider.

    The coming days will prove absolutely decisive for Julian's future and finally bring this saga to a close.

    Weeks remain before the market shuts. Yet if Atletico refuse to budge, Barcelona will have to weigh up other options.

    Flick has been clearer than ever: he needs a top-class number 9 for next season, especially if Ferran Torres departs, to have any chance of competing for every title.

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