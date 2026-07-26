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Mohamed Mansi

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The maker of glory: an Argentine revolution to prevent Scaloni's departure

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The Argentine sporting scene is moving fast after some worrying comments from senior national team head coach Lionel Scaloni, who spoke out following defeat to Spain in the World Cup final.

According to the newspaper "Sport", fans and players have joined forces in a public plea, urging Scaloni to renew his contract and stay on as Argentina coach.

Supporters took fright at his remarks. "I will sit down with the president of the federation. I have an idea of what I am going to do. My contract ends at the end of this coming December, and after that we will see what happens," Scaloni said.

He went on: "I honestly do not know whether it is possible to achieve something greater than what has been achieved, and we have to assess the situation."

Those words alone sparked a wave of emotion across the country. Fans launched earnest attempts to change his mind and reverse a decision he appears to have all but made.

Large crowds have gathered outside Scaloni's home in recent days as his future hangs in the balance. It was a collective show of loyalty, a message of absolute support and a call for him to think again and extend his stay.

Scaloni, for his part, took the gesture to heart. He came out to greet the fans on more than one occasion, expressing his deep gratitude for their support and their continued love.

  • scaloni(C)Getty Images

    A funny moment between a child and Scaloni

    A moment that captured the bond between Argentina and their coach: a boy, with his father alongside him, turned up at Scaloni's home clutching a piece of paper reading "2030 World Cup contract" and asked him to sign it. The coach happily obliged.

    It didn't end there. The author of the idea posted a video aimed directly at Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association, urging him to follow suit and pull off the same mission by convincing the coach to extend his stay in charge.

    Fans in the stands weren't the only ones pushing. The stars joined in too. Ángel Di María, one of the great legends of Argentine football, seized the moment to make a public plea for Scaloni to keep steering the ship.

    Di María said: "It's the Scaloneta, it's the engine and the true symbol of this national team, and I hope with all my heart that he continues in his post."

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