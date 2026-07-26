Goal.com
LiveTickets
كريستيانو رونالدو قائد النصر kooora
GOAL

Translated by

The hardest decision: has the time come for Al-Nassr to part ways with Cristiano Ronaldo?

FEATURES
Opinion
C. Ronaldo
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

A stormy crisis engulfs Al Alami

Al-Nassr are living through one of the darkest periods in their modern history. A financial crisis has cast a shadow over the Saudi club's future, and it could bring down the entire sporting project.

Amid talk of huge debts and the struggle to conclude new signings, Cristiano Ronaldo's name has returned to the forefront. This time it is not his goals or his numbers driving the conversation, but a bolder question than ever: has the time come for him to leave?

Set aside Ronaldo's historic value and what he offers on the pitch. With Al-Nassr's debts reaching 800 million riyals, his continued stay means the situation has become catastrophic in every sense of the word.

  • FBL-KSA-NASSR-DAMACAFP

    A project that drained the budget

    Ronaldo has changed the image of the Saudi league globally, and raised Al-Nassr's marketing value in an unprecedented way. But in return he is leading a project considered the most expensive in the club's history.

    The huge salary the Portuguese star receives, along with the privileges tied to his contract, represents an enormous financial burden. And it comes at a time when Al-Nassr are suffering from a clear crisis, one that has left them unable to conclude new deals or even settle the renewal files of some of their players.

    Talk of large debts has begun to emerge. The question, then, is a logical one: can Al-Nassr continue this project at the same cost?

    • Advertisement
  • كومان وكريستيانو رونالدوKOOORA

    Football is not built around a single player

    The great footballing projects have shown one thing: lasting success never rests on a single star. It rests on a complete system of players, a manager and a stable administration.

    Ending the Ronaldo project would free up considerable financial space for Al-Nassr. The administration could then conclude more than one impactful deal and settle part of its financial obligations, rather than pouring the bulk of the budget into a single player.

    Read also: The Saudi federation awakens: 5 million ignites the transfer market and seals a Portuguese deal

    The question, then, is not Ronaldo's technical value. It is the cost of the whole project weighed against the sporting return the team has managed so far.


  • What if he had continued?

    Ronaldo, though, cannot shoulder the blame for the crisis alone. He keeps delivering impressive numbers, keeps up his professionalism and goes on scoring goals and making the difference, while his commercial pull brings the club a vital source of income.

    Keeping the player, however, also means honouring huge financial commitments. Those could hamstring the management's efforts to rebuild the squad, especially if the financial crisis runs deeper than anyone thinks.

    The decision, then, will not be purely sporting. It will be economic too, tying Ronaldo's future directly to Al-Nassr's ability to climb out of their current crisis.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • FBL-KSA-NASSR-DAMACAFP

    The hardest decision

    If the goal is merely to compete for titles this season, keeping Ronaldo may make sense. But building a sustainable project that returns Al-Nassr to the summit for years to come could force the management into the hardest decision in its modern history.

    Ronaldo's departure would not spell the end for Al-Nassr, just as his continued presence guarantees nothing. One thing is certain. The current crisis has opened a door no one ever imagined would be opened: has ending the Ronaldo project become the solution to save Al-Nassr?

Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Al Fateh FC crest
Al Fateh FC
ALF