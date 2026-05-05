The experiment failed before it even began. Albert Riera is Markus Krösche's biggest mistake

Yet the decision will not rest on purely sporting criteria. Riera's record at Riederwald is remarkably balanced: four wins, four draws, four defeats. That would place the team ninth, four points adrift of fourth, if there were a 'Riera table'.

His overall points-per-game average of 1.33 and only one win in the last six outings do little to strengthen his case. Nonetheless, Frankfurt remain in contention for seventh place and a potential Conference League berth. SC Freiburg currently lead by a single point, but Eintracht's goal difference is five goals superior.

What ultimately undermines Riera is his handling of the squad and his public image. In remarkably short order, he has alienated most of the players, including several key figures—if such a label still applies to this uneven campaign. Dozens of critical internal reports on his handling of the squad have surfaced since Riera took charge. "It's all nonsense," he ranted recently at a press conference, exposing a poor grasp of media relations.